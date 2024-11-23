KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — Bollywood Icon Datuk Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently in the country, thrilled attendees at the opening ceremony of Bin Zayed International (M) Bhd, a Dubai based company opening in the city centre here today.

Khan, who was the special guest at the grand opening of the Dubai-based company’s new venture expressed excitement on coming back to Malaysia after some time.

“I know I am too small of a person to be a friend, but I think I am a friend of Malaysia and UAE. Thank you for coming together and it was so wonderful and warm to meet everyone here,” he said at the event held at The Exchange 106, here today.

The actor, who’s presence in the event brought smiles and happiness to the attendees, also applauded the global collaboration between the UAE and Malaysia with the expansion of global investment leader Bin Zayed International Group Of Companies (BZI) in the country.

He added that the expansion was an important step in fostering economic ties between both countries, noting that progress is only powerful when it is shared.

BZI is a Dubai-based conglomerate that specialises in construction and energy, trading and industry, real estate, technology and financial services, owned by Sheikh Khaled Zayed Saquer Al Nahyan, a prominent businessman and member of the UAE royal family. — Bernama