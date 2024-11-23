SEOUL, Nov 23 — G-Dragon has unveiled his latest track, “Home Sweet Home”, featuring fellow BIGBANG members Taeyang and Daesung, marking the trio’s first collaboration in more than two years.

Released yesterday, the nostalgic hip-hop song follows “Still Life” from April 2022, the last time the three bandmates came together for a release.

This new single comes after a heartwarming moment in September when G-Dragon, Taeyang, and Daesung reunited on stage during Taeyang’s solo concert in Seoul.

The trio thrilled fans with a performance of BIGBANG’s 2016 hit “We Like 2 Party”, sparking excitement for their joint return.

“Home Sweet Home” carries a deeply personal message for G-Dragon, with lyrics reflecting his longing to reconnect with his fans, whom he considers his “home.”

The song is infused with carefree joy, thanks to G-Dragon’s signature freestyle rap, creating an uplifting vibe for listeners as if they were celebrating alongside the artist.

The track is a follow-up to “Power”, G-Dragon’s first solo single in seven years, which dropped on October 31.

Additionally, G-Dragon is set to perform during on the third day of the 2024 MAMA Awards in Osaka today.