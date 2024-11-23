KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — Abang Adik, which was recently named Best Film at the 10th Asian World Film Festival 2024 in Los Angeles, is among the top five contenders for awards in various categories at the 33rd Malaysia Film Festival (FFM33).

Director Jin Ong’s debut film, Abang Adik secured 11 nominations from across 24 categories, including Most Promising Director, Best Screenplay, Best Original Story, Best Film, Best Theme Song, Best Art Direction, Best Editing and Best Costume Design.

Produced by More Entertainment Sdn Bhd and New Century Southward Development Co Ltd, the film, which previously made history as the first Malaysian film to break box-office records in Taiwan, also received nominations in the Best Makeup, Most Promising New Actor and Most Promising Supporting Actor categories.

Adding to the excitement of FFM33 — its awards presentation ceremony slated for December 7 — is the romantic sci-fi film Imaginur, starring Beto Kusyairy and Diana Danielle, which received the highest number of nominations — in 15 out of 24 categories. Produced by Lumatic Films, the film’s director Nik Amir Mustapha has been nominated for Best Director.

In this category, Nik Amir faces stiff competition from several other highly reputable directors, including Syafiq Yusof (Sheriff), Sabri Yunus (Duan Nago Bogho), Tunku Mona Riza (Rain Town) and Nizam Razak (Mechamato Movie).

Imaginur has also been nominated in various other categories, including Best Original Story, Best Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Sound Design, Best Art Direction, Best Original Score, Best Theme Song, Best Poster, Most Promising Actress, Best Film, Best Supporting Actress, Best Actress and Best Actor.

The announcement of the nominations for FFM33 was made last night at the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (FINAS) here, officiated by the Minister of Communications Fahmi Fadzil.

As film fans wait in eager anticipation for the outcome of the FFM33 awards ceremony, all eyes are on the films vying for the coveted Best Film and Best Director awards, as well as the nominees in the Best Actress and Best Actor categories.

Sci-fi romance ‘Imaginur’, starring Beto Kusyairy and Diana Danielle, which received the highest number of nominations — in 15 out of 24 categories. — Picture courtesy of Lumatic Films

Among those in the running for the Best Actress award are the talented Nabila Huda (Rahsia), Nadia Aqilah (Eva), Susan Lankester (Rain Town), Diana Danielle (Imaginur) and Chen Keat Yoke (Hungry Ghost Diner).

The nominees for Best Actor feature big names such as Zul Ariffin (Sheriff), Beto Kusyairy (Imaginur), Asrul Faizal (Duan Nago Bogho), Shaheizy Sam (Polis Evo 3) and Chew Kin Wah (Rain Town).

Commenting on the nominations for FFM33, Finas chief executive officer Datuk Azmir Saifuddin Mutalib said they received 104 submissions, of which 95 were eligible for competition. These included 64 feature films, 20 short films and 11 documentaries screened in local cinemas nationwide between October 1, 2022, and June 30, 2024.

“Looking at the nominations, there’s certainly strong competition, especially since half of the films nominated have also competed in international film festivals, such as Abang Adik and Rain Town.

“This year and last year, Malaysian films gained significant recognition on the international film festival circuit. So, this has made FFM33 more exciting as we look forward to how the jury appointed by us will select the best,” he told reporters.



Azmir Saifuddin also said the Best Documentary category has been reintroduced this year. The last time it was offered as a category was at FFM28 in 2016.

FFM33 is organised by Finas with the support of the Ministry of Communications. The grand finale will take place on December 7 at 9 pm at Seri Angkasa Auditorium, Media City, Angkasapuri, and will be broadcast live on TV2 and Finas’ YouTube channel.

Winners of the 27 competitive categories will receive RM5,000 in cash and a trophy, while recipients of the Special Awards will be awarded RM10,000 and a trophy. The winner of the Best Film Award will also receive a Creative Content Fund incentive worth RM500,000. — Bernama



