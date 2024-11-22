KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 –– Hanafi Hamdan, better known as Napie, the lead guitarist of the Malaysian band Spider, has passed away at the age of 51.

His death was confirmed at Sungai Buloh Hospital around 3am today, according to a report published by Kosmo! Online today.

The news was shared by actor Hasnul Rahmat, who revealed that Napie’s remains are still at the hospital and will be taken to Masjid Cahaya Iman, Bandar Country Homes, Rawang, for funeral preparations and prayers at 9am.

“The burial is expected to take place at the Bandar Country Homes Cemetery in Rawang after Friday prayers.

“For those wishing to pay their final respects to Napie, you may proceed to Masjid Cahaya Iman,” Hasnul said.

The cause of death has not been disclosed.

In July, Napie was rushed to Sungai Buloh Hospital after suffering a stroke while at Studio Luncai Emas.

This marks another loss for Spider, following the death of bassist Tony Iskandar, who passed away at the same recording studio on June 30, 2021.