KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 — The Syariah Lower Court of the Federal Territory today confirmed that actress Diana Danielle and her husband, Farid Kamil, are legally married following their reconciliation during the idah (waiting) period in August last year.

Syarie lawyer Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader, representing Diana, whose full name is Diana Danielle Danny Beeson, 32, as the plaintiff, said Farid, whose full name is Farid Kamil Zahari, 43, as the defendant, did not object to the reconciliation application filed by Diana after their first divorce on August 10 last year, according to a report by national news agency Bernama today.

“Syarie Judge Abdul Fattah Kamarudin was satisfied with the reconciliation application and has ruled that both parties resumed their status as husband and wife on the reconciliation date (August 31, 2023).

“The court has instructed both parties to obtain a reconciliation certificate from the Federal Territory Islamic Religious Department and submit it to the court to facilitate the second application, which is the divorce request, as proof that they are now legally married,” the lawyer told reporters after the case mention.

Akberdin added that the court has set December 2 for the next mention of the divorce application filed by Diana.

“The reconciliation issue has been resolved today, and their marital status has been endorsed by the court. Diana will return to court on the next date for the divorce application filed against Farid,” Akberdin said.

“If Farid does not agree to the divorce in the upcoming proceedings, both parties will need to go through the Conciliation Committee (JKP) process and beyond. If Farid agrees, the pronouncement of divorce will fall under talaq dua (pronouncement of divorce),” he added.

The JKP consists of close family members of the couple, tasked with providing advice and seeking resolution to the marital conflict.

Meanwhile, syarie lawyer Fakhrul Azman Abu Hassan, representing Farid, said his client did not oppose the reconciliation application.

“The divorce proceedings could not continue today as the necessary documents need to be completed first. While we are prepared for the upcoming court process, no final decision (regarding the divorce) has been reached yet,” he said.

Diana, dressed in a black robe, arrived at the court at 9.16am, separate from Farid, who appeared in a white kurta and black songkok.

Speaking to reporters, Farid shared that he reconciled with Diana on August 31, 2023, after the Isyak prayer.

“I’m very grateful today and excited to pick up my beautiful daughter, Nur Aurora, from school to celebrate her birthday,” said the actor and film director.

On November 4, Diana filed her second divorce application against Farid under Section 47 of the Islamic Family Law (Federal Territory) Act 1984, citing irreconcilable differences and prolonged conflict.

Earlier this year, on March 10, the lead actress of Imaginur filed for divorce in the Syariah Court in Actress Diana Danielle, whose full name is Diana Danielle Danny Beeson, 32, (centre), attending the case mention for the divorce application filed against her husband, Farid Kamil, whose full name is Farid Kamil Zahari, 43, at the Syariah Lower Court Complex in Kuala Lumpur, November 20, 2024. — Bernama pic Petaling, Subang Bestari, due to similar reasons.

The couple was officially divorced with talak satu (pronouncement of divorce) via Google Meet on August 10, 2023, but reconciled nearly a month later.

Farid and Diana, who were married on November 3, 2012, have two children, Muhammad, 11, and Nur Aurora, 9.