KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — Popular Bollywood playback singer Arijit Singh captivated an audience of approximately 10,000 during his long-awaited concert, “Arijit Singh Live in Malaysia”, at the Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil here on Saturday night.

The over three-hour show, which began at 8pm, showcased Arijit’s remarkable talent with his rendition of popular Hindi tracks such as Janam Janam, Kesariya, Samjhawan, Chaleya and Tum Hi Ho.

Organised by Hitman Solutions and Cinestar Events, the concert drew both local and international fans from countries such as India, the Maldives, Pakistan and Australia and featured stunning visuals, immersive lighting and exceptional sound quality that created an unforgettable experience for the audience.

Founder and chief executive officer of Hitman Group Rohit Rampal said in a statement yesterday that the concert was an electrifying experience that exceeded their expectations.

“This marks the third time we have had the privilege of bringing Arijit to Malaysia and it’s always a joy to see how deeply his music resonates with fans here, with the passion and energy from thousands of attendees being truly unmatched,” he said.

Arijit last performed in Malaysia in 2014 at the Dewan Wawasan Convention and Exhibition Centre in Jalan Cheras here.

Arijit, 37, rose to fame with the song Tum Hi Ho from the 2013 Bollywood hit Aashiqui 2 and has received numerous accolades, including two National Film Awards in India.

Declared the most-streamed Indian artiste of 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023 by digital music service Spotify, Arijit also holds the title of the most-followed artiste globally on the platform as of September 2024, with over 128 million followers. — Bernama