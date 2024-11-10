SEOUL, Nov 10 — Blackpink’s Jisoo is concentrating on her acting career and won’t be making a solo comeback anytime soon, her label Blissoo said.

Blissoo told Newsen that news about her solo comeback was “not true” and she is instead focusing on acting.

While her fellow Blackpink members have released singles recently, Jisoo instead has been booked and busy with acting gigs.

She will appear in the film The Prophet: Omniscient Reader that will be out next year, along with the series Newtopia.

Jisoo is also in talks to appear in the drama Monthly Boyfriend alongside actor Seo In Guk.