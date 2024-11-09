KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 — Tony Todd, celebrated for his haunting portrayal of the titular character in Candyman, has passed away at age 68, according to Deadline.

Known for his extensive career spanning over 200 acting credits, Todd leaves behind a storied legacy in Hollywood, with horror fans particularly revering his work.

Deadline reported that Todd died at his Los Angeles home on November 6, though his representatives did not disclose a cause of death.

His memorable contributions to the horror genre included not only his lead role in Candyman’s first three instalments but also supporting roles in the Final Destination films and Hatchet, where his performances solidified his status as a horror icon.

Todd’s career began with 1986’s Sleepwalk and Oliver Stone’s Platoon, quickly transitioning to diverse roles in films such as Clint Eastwood’s Bird and the drama Lean on Me.

A pivotal year for the actor was 1990, when he played Ben in Tom Savini’s remake of Night of the Living Dead and began his recurring role as Kurn in Star Trek: The Next Generation — a role he continued in Deep Space Nine, alongside multiple other franchise appearances.

Beyond his on-screen contributions, Todd was known for his thoughtfulness in fan interactions, making his death a notable loss for both fans and colleagues alike. T

his year has already seen the passing of several legendary figures, including James Earl Jones and Dame Maggie Smith, and Tony Todd’s death is particularly felt within the horror community.

His forthcoming projects, such as a voice role in the video game Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, will offer fans a final glimpse of his talent.