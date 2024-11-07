LOS ANGELES, Nov 7 — Singer, actress and entrepreneur Selena Gomez has fired back at comments on her posture at a recent red carpet event promoting her Netflix film Emilia Perez, revealing the reason — a medical condition she is struggling with.

Gomez’s appearance on the red carpet at the American French Film Festival premiere of the film in Los Angeles last week, saw comments on TikTok questioning whether that the singer was trying to hide her body with the poses she struck in photos from the premiere in where she wore a black, long-sleeved Carolina Herrera dress with her hands positioned across her stomach.

Gomez responded to comments on TikTok — which has since been deleted — explaining her body language, reported Elle.

“This makes me sick.

“I have SEBO [SIBO] in my small intestine. It flares up. I don’t care that I don’t look like a stick figure. I don’t have that body. End of story. No I am NOT a victim. I’m just human.”

Mayo Clinic defines SIBO (small intestinal bacterial overgrowth) is a result of an “abnormal increase in the overall bacterial population in the small intestine — particularly types of bacteria not commonly found in that part of the digestive tract,” also sometimes referred to as “blind loop syndrome.”

The condition occurs when a patient’s intestines struggle to absorb fats, carbohydrates and proteins efficiently, which can damage the body, cause weak bones (osteoporosis) and an excess of bacteria in the digestive tract, which can lead to diarrhea, weight loss and malnutrition.

Gomez has been open about her health struggles, which include the autoimmune disease lupus; in 2017 she received a kidney transplant and underwent several rounds of chemotherapy.