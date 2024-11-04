LOS ANGELES, Nov 4 — Quincy Jones, a legendary figure in American entertainment, has passed away at the age of 91.

As reported by The Guardian, his publicist, Arnold Robinson, confirmed that Jones died Sunday night at his home in Bel Air, Los Angeles, surrounded by family.

“Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones’ passing,” the family said in a statement.

“And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him.”

Jones is known for his collaborations with icons like Frank Sinatra and Michael Jackson.