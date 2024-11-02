KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — Too pretty to star in a Malaysian movie?

That was apparently the case for Chinese actress Fan Bingbing who said that she almost lost her chance to star in Malaysian filmmaker Chong Keat Aun’s upcoming movie Mother Bhumi for being “too pretty” for the role.

The 43-year-old actress said Chong had hesitated to cast her as the heroine Hong Im because he feared that her striking looks might overshadow the film’s gritty storyline, reported NST.

Still, she got the role and proved him wrong — and he now has nothing but praise for her.

“I’m an avid fan of Chong’s movies such as Snow In Midsummer and The Story Of Southern Islet. Therefore I was determined to play Hong Im.

“I told him to treat me like rubbish during our first meeting last year, and on my part I will showcase my best look at film festivals.”

Set in 1990s Kedah, Mother Bhumi tells the story of Hong Im, a farmer grappling with the loss of her husband while raising their two children near the Malaysia-Thailand border.

While using her magic to assist the villagers with their daily problems, she encounters a ghost who reveals a shocking secret about her husband's mysterious disappearance.

The film also stars Hong Kong actress Natalie Hsu, Taiwanese child actor Bai Run Yin and Malaysian actress Pearlly Chua.

Chong meanwhile described Fan as a dedicated and disciplined actress.

“She had many scenes that involved planting rice in the padi fields.

“Although I had arranged for a stand-in to handle those shots, she had no hesitation about stepping into the fields herself. We ended up planting rice together, and she completed it in just half a day.”