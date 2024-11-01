TAIPEI, Oct 31 — Hong Kong singer Andy Lau's concert scheduled for Thursday night at Taipei Arena was postponed to tomorrow due to the arrival of Typhoon Kong-rey, his agency announced that afternoon, Central News Agency reported.

The concert, originally slated for 7.30 pm yesterday, has been rescheduled to November 2 at noon, with ticket holders allowed to attend the rescheduled concert with their tickets and identity card, according to SuperDome, the event organiser.

Anyone unable to attend the rescheduled event can get a full refund for the tickets for the 7.30 pm Thursday concert, with the refund service charge waived. Applications for refunds will last until 11.59 pm on Nov 6. However, the tickets cannot be transferred to other people, according to SuperDome.

SuperDome said Thursday it received notification from Taipei Rapid Transit Corp. (TRTC), the operator of the event venue, that the concert would be postponed due to Typhoon Kong-rey.

TRTC said that after considering the safety of concertgoers and in accordance with the contract signed with the organisers, it notified the latter that Lau's concert on Thursday night would not go ahead.

Lau's Today is the Day Andy Lau Concert Tour 2024 Taipei Station was scheduled to run from October 31 to November 3, featuring four performances at Taipei Arena.

Typhoon Kong-rey made landfall in Taitung's Chenggong Township in eastern Taiwan at 1.40 pm Thursday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

As of 4 pm Thursday, the typhoon — the first in history to make landfall after mid-October — was located 90 kilometers northwest of Taitung County and moving in a north-northeast at 17-24 kph, CWA data showed.

The fast-moving storm was packing maximum sustained winds of 184 kph, with gusts of up to 227 kph, CWA data showed. — Bernama