KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — The race isn't over, but as the images roll in, the competition for Hollywood's Halloween finest is looking pretty obvious.

Setting aside the run-of-the-mill costume choices, as well as judging based on creativity, uniqueness, nerve and talent (sounding familiar?), here's our picks for the best celebrity Halloween costumes this year.

Oh and we also ignored the touched-up, added digital artistry of those who posted on the Gram and chose the ones that best embody the spirit of Halloween.

HEIDI KLUM - E.T.

The list obviously has to start from the top, with the the undisputed Queen of Halloween —supermodel-TV host-businesswoman, Heidi Klum.

Never one to offer a half-baked effort, this year's creative choice —E.T.

Can you spot Heidi and husband Tom Kaulitz? — Picture from Instagram/heidiklum

While it has to be acknowledged Janelle Monae also did E.T. a day before, Klum's attention to detail — AND dragging husband Tom Kaulitz to do the same is an easy choice. Also Klum's execution is amazing as always.

HALLE BERRY - Jinx aka herself

In case you weren't familiar with Jinx, that's Halle Berry's Bond Girl from 2002's Die Another Day.

In other words, Berry — who captioned the images with ‘halleween 2024’ — definitely made it all about her this year.

And aren't we glad.

PARIS HILTON - Mia Wallace (Pulp Fiction)

While it's hardly a challenge for Paris Hilton to be doing a sexy character, her take of Uma Thurman's character is worth a thumbs up.

CHRISTINA AGUILERA - Count Dracula/Vlad The Impaler (Bram Stoker's Dracula)

Speaking of sexy, while vamped up versions of characters are generally a bore — Christina turned it up to play Gary Oldman's take of Count Dracula from 1992's Bram Stoker's Dracula.

TYGA - Babadook (The Babadook)

If you have never watched the 2014 Australian psychological The Babadook which has become a modern cult classic horror — here's your reminder to look for it and watch it now.

And Tyga...erm... killed it with this look.

ED SHEERAN - Himself (read below if you're confused)

Come on! Ed Sheeran for one of the best costumes? And as himself? This has to be a joke, right?

Yeah well it is. Unless you've been living in a cave — sans Internet connections — you would know Sheeran is dressed up as a AI-generated image of himself that's become an extremely popular meme.

But wait, the 33-year-old Grammy winner also poses over on a table, looking directly into the camera and smiling in the monkey costume, while holding up the original AI-generated photo on his phone. Now that's an ape-ception with layers.

NEIL PATRICK HARRIS (AND FAMILY) - Elton John, Elvis Presley, Madonna and David Bowie

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka as well as their children Gideon and Harper, offered one of the best group Halloween efforts ever seen.

The family of four transformed into music legends Elton John, Elvis Presley, Madonna and David Bowie.