FLORIDA, Oct 31 — Rapper and singer Megan Thee Stallion is suing a blogger and YouTube personality for harassment and encouraging followers to watch a deepfake pornographic video of the star on social media.

The suit filed yesterday in the Southern District of Florida claims Milagro Elizabeth Cooper — known online as Milagro Gramz — was acting on behalf of Tory Lanez (real name is Daystar Peterson) who is currently incarcerated on a 10-year sentence after a jury found him guilty of shooting Megan in July 2020.

The artist, whose real name is Megan Pete, and her attorneys outline a pattern of defamatory behaviour of feeding an “online rumor mill churning out falsehoods” alleging that Cooper sought to “denigrate, belittle, insult, and spread false statements about Ms Pete on her online social media platforms, for no other reason than to bully, harass and punish Ms. Pete for Mr. Peterson’s conviction and to tarnish her reputation, causing emotional distress.”

In the complaint, Megan states that Cooper encouraged her 27,000 followers on X to watch a deepfake pornographic video of Megan after resharing it from another user’s profile.

She also claimed that Cooper has wrongly accused Megan of having a drinking problem, questioned her mental intelligence and characterised her as an “angry black woman” and “lying ass hoe” during livestreaming sessions.

Cooper also also apparently claimed that Lanez did not shoot Megan, and that the firearm he used to shoot Megan was not produced during the trial because it was missing apart from pointing out numerous other instances where Cooper laid out false claims related to the case.

Megan claims that she tried to stop Cooper asked what it would take to get her to stop to which she was told to “just get over it, or go away.”

Megan told Variety that it was time “to hold bloggers accountable for years of harassment, cyberbullying and the publication of misinformation about my personal and professional life.

“I’ve endured countless attacks on my character based on false narratives from social media bloggers misrepresenting themselves as journalists. It’s unacceptable behavior and these individuals need to understand there will be repercussions for recklessly posting lies and defamatory falsehoods.”

Megan is suing for promotion of an altered sexual depiction, cyberstalking, intentional infliction of emotional distress and invasion of privacy.