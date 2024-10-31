JAKARTA, 31 October 2024 — KPop girl group NewJeans have been signed on iconic instant noodle brand Indomie, as its Global Brand Ambassador.

First introduced 52 years ago, and now available in more than 100 countries — the ‘The Most Chosen Instant Noodle Brand in the World’ as well as ‘The Most Chosen Halal Instant Noodle Brand in the World’ based on the 2024 edition of Kantar’s Brand Footprint report — also reigns supreme as one of the ‘The Top Three Most Chosen Food Brand in the World’ for eight consecutive years.

The Indomie and NewJeans collaboration ushers in the global Oh My Good! It’s Indomie campaign to appeal to the younger generation all around the world.

Indomie manufacturer PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk (ICBP) director Axton Salim said they were delighted to have NewJeans onboard.

"We are excited to be the first Southeast Asian brand to collaborate with them. NewJeans' music and personality, which resonate not only with KPop fans but also the broader audience, align perfectly with Indomie's fun, energetic, and uplifting character.

"This is a major step for Indomie to expand our global market and stay relevant with the dynamic young generation."

International Division ICBP deputy head Elly Betty meanwhile said that the campaign is marked by the launch of a new Indomie TV commercial worldwide.

"This excitement will also be extended to various activities in many countries where everyone can experience the excitement of Oh My Good! It’s Indomie campaign.”

The campaign will kick off with LED billboards at strategic locations, including Pavilion and Fahrenheit88, Kuala Lumpur starting from November 3, 2024.

For updates on news and activities on #OhMyGoodItsIndomie, follow the brand on Youtube, Instagram and Facebook.