NW YORK, Oct 22 — The Drew Barrymore Show focuses on natural beauty as the actress, producer, author and talk show host along with her guests and entire studio audience ditch their make-up and go au naturel.

Joined by actresses Pamela Anderson Valerie Bertinelli, Gillian Anderson as well as local TV personality Gayle King and obstetrician gynecologist Dr. Kameelah Phillips, the women sit down for “a candid conversation on embracing natural beauty as they age”.

The episode set to be aired today, has Anderson opening up to Barrymore about her decision to rock a more natural look and really take a step back from the make-up she used to hide behind with Barrymore calling her “the pioneer of what we're certainly doing here today” by stripping off the paint.

“I love it. It's amazing. Isn't it freeing? Doesn't it feel free?” asks Anderson.

“I mean, I feel free. It's taken a while, I've had my little journey with it ... we all are our own worst critics.”

Anderson said she started to really feel comfortable with her choice during a recent Paris Fashion Week, reported toofab.

“I decided I was just going to a fashion show, I didn't need to compete with anybody. Like, why am I wasting three hours in a makeup chair when I have these beautiful Vivienne Westwood clothes on?

“So I thought so then when people started coming up to me and talking about it, I thought, well, this is a great message to really peel it back and find out who I was again”.

She said she had been playing characters and it hit her a couple of years ago, where she began questioning who she really was.

“And that's when I went home into my garden and started planting things and getting into nature and going back to the trees that knew me since birth. I bought my grandmother's property and renovated it and I just started taking it all back and then started peeking out without makeup.

“I don't want people to think of me as the other, all those cartoon characters I kind of created for protection, that's what I think I did it for.

“This is the best time in my life. I feel so empowered and so free and so excited about life again,” said the 57-year-old actress.