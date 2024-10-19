KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 — English singer-songwriter James Blunt's 2004 debut album Back to Bedlam spent 10 weeks at number one and remains one of the UK's best-selling albums of all time.

The 20th anniversary re-release of the album however, only managed to come in at number seven this week — Blunt appears relieved.

He had previously appealed to his fans to buy the anniversary edition in a bid to top the UK albums chart.

In exchange, the 50-year-old artist said, he would allow the British public to choose a new name for him.

And the name? Blunty McBluntface — inspired by of Boaty McBoatface, a campaign to find a name for the UK's polar research ship that went viral in 2016.

As the charts rolled out its standings yesterday it was revealed that Charli XCX's Brat has finally topped the UK charts, after it was re-released as a remix album.

She was followed by Former The Beautiful South frontman Paul Heaton is at number two, with Sabrina Carpenter, Coldplay and Chappell Roan complete the top five.

And at number seven, is the artist who could have been known as Blunty McBluntface, who celebrated the news in an Instagram video.