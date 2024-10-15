RICKMANSWORTH (England), Oct 15 — From Michael Jackson’s jackets to Noel Gallagher’s guitars, music memorabilia will head to auction next month in a sale estimated to raise around £2 million (US$2.61 million).

Entertainment memorabilia auctioneer Propstore is offering more than 350 music items used by or that once belonged to megastars at its November 15 sale, as part of a four-day event that will also sell film and television props and costumes.

The master tape featuring four unreleased demo recordings and original box featuring handwritten titles by Jimi Hendrix, an item that will go under the hammer on November 15 during the Propstore auction, taken during a preview in central London October 1, 2024. — AFP pic

Highlights from the music lots include a Jimi Hendrix master tape featuring four unreleased demo recordings in a box on which the musician wrote their titles.

Framed Beat It lyrics, handwritten by Jackson, will also go under the hammer, as will some of his jackets. A black and gold military style one has a price estimate of £200,000-£400,000, while his red Thriller tour rehearsal jacket comes complete with multiple famous signatures.

“It has been not only signed by Michael, but on the inside, on the back lining, it’s signed by John Landis, who... directed the Thriller video, and his wife, Deborah Landis, who designed the jacket for Michael to wear,” Propstore’s music specialist Mark Hochman told Reuters.

“(At the) end of the day, it’s a Thriller jacket that Michael’s worn.”

An employee poses with Noel Gallagher's Custom Silver Sparkle Gibson Les Paul Florentine guitar and Cream Hohner JT60 guitar at Propstore in Chenies September 30, 2024. — Reuters pic

Also for sale are 15 guitars previously owned and played by Noel Gallagher, in what Propstore says is the largest collection of Oasis guitars to come to auction. This includes his first while with the band, a cream Hohner JT60 (estimate £25,000-£50,000 ), it said.

“Oasis guitars do come up for auction... primarily they’re Noel’s guitars and they’re hugely sought after by collectors,” Hochman said.

“The (Oasis) reunion has taken that interest to a different level.”

Other lots are John Lennon’s 1962 Fawn JMI Vox AC15 Twin amp (£100,000-£200,000) and a synthesiser Prince used during the recording of Purple Rain (£50,000-£100,000). — Reuters