SEOUL, Oct 15 — The Mnet Asian Music Awards or MAMA Awards announced the nominees list yesterday ahead of the actual dual ceremonies in November.

This year’s theme is “BIG BLUR: What is Real?” and for the first time will be held in Hollywood California on November 21, 2024 at the Dolby Theatre for the first day.

The two subsequent days, November 22 and November 23, MAMA will instead be held at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan.

Both sessions will be streamed on Mnet’s YouTube channel.

However, the event has already run into some controversy as the Album of the Year award’s criteria will no longer be limited to sales figures, but will look at other factors including artwork quality, music, visuals and the overall impact.

Fans have questioned the lack of transparency and how subjective the criteria of judging is.

MAMA is known for primarily revolving around K-pop with fans looking forward to exciting stages from participating acts.

Judging criteria detailed

For Album of the Year, the criteria will involve: 60 per cent physical album sales (albums must have sold at least 1 million copies), 40 per cent judging evaluation,

As for judging criteria it is as follows:

Artist of the Year as well as the Artist Category Awards: 20 per cent judging evaluation, 40 per cent streaming/downloads (25 per cent Korea and 15 per cent global), 40 per cent physical album sales Song of the Year and Genre Category Awards: 60 per cent streaming/downloads (40 per cent Korea and 20 per cent global), 40 per cent judging evaluation Best Music Video and Best Choreography – 100 per cent by judges’ evaluation Fans’ Choice Male/Female Round 1: 90 per cent Mnet Plus votes, 10 per cent X votes Round 2: 90 per cent Mnet Plus votes, 10 per cent X votes Fans’ Choice of the Year: 90 per cent Mnet Plus votes, 10 per cent X votes, along with an additional 10 per cent real-time Mnet Plus votes

Fans can vote for Fans’ Choice Nominees from October 25 from 11.59pm KST (10.59pm Malaysian time), with the 20 who qualify from each pre-vote to move to the second round from November 1 at 7pm KST to November 15 at 11.59pm KST.

To qualify, the artists’ release must be from October 1, 2023 and September 30,2024.

Best Female Artist

IU

Jennie

Nayeon

Tayeon

Yuqi

Best Male Artist

Baekhyun

Jimin

Jungkook

Lim Young Woong

Taemin

Best New Male Artist

82Major

All(H)ours

Ampers&One

NCT Wish

Nowadays

TWS

Best New Female Artist

Babymonster

Illit

Meowv

Qwer

Unis

Young Posse

Best Female Group

G-Idle

Aespa

Ive

Le Sserafim

Newjeans

Twice

Best Male Group

Enhypen

NCT Dream

Seventeen

Stray Kids

Tomorrow x Together

Zerobaseone

Best Vocal Performance (Solo)

Bibi – Bam Yang Gang

IU – Love Wins All

Lee Mu-jin — Episode

Lim Young Woong – Warmth

Taeyeon – To X

Best Vocal Performance (Group)

G-Idle – Fate

AKMU – Hero

Davichi – A Very Personal Story

Plave – Way 4 Luv

Red Velvet – Cosmic

Best Rap & Hip Hop Performance

Dean – Die 4 U

Lee Young Ji (featuring D.O) – Small girl

Leellamarz (featuring Gist, Jayci yucca) — Boys Like Girls

RM — Lost!

Zico (featuring Jennie) — Spot!

Best Collaboration

GroovyRoom (featuring Crush, Huh Yunjin) — Yes or No

Jay Park (featuring Natty) — Taxi Blurr

Lee Young Ji (featuring D.O) – Small girl

Sung Si Kyung, Naul — Even for a Moment

Zico (featuring Jennie) — Spot!

Best OST

Crush — Love You with All My Heart (Queen of Tears)

Eclipse — Sudden Shower (Lovely Runner)

Lee Changsub — Heavenly Fate (A Not So Fairy Tale)

Roy Kim — Whenever, Wherever (My Demon)

Tayeon — Dream (Welcome to Samdal-ri)

Best Music Video

Aespa — Armageddon

IU – Love Wins All

IVE – Heya

K.Will — No Sad Song for my Broken Heart

Seventeen — Maestro

Best Band Performance

Day6 — Welcome to the Show

Hyukoh, Sunset Rollercoaster — Young Man

Lucy — The Knight who can’t die and the silk cradle

N.Flying — Into You

QWER — TBH

Best Choreography

Aespa — Supernova

Illit — Magnetic

Le Sserafim — Crazy

New Jeans — Supernatural

Riize — Impossible

Taemin — Guilty

Best Dance Performance Female (Solo)

Hwasa — NA

Jennie — You and Me

Nayeon — ABCD

Sunmi — Balloon in Love

Yuqi — Freak

Best Dance Performance Male (Solo)

Jimin — Who

Jungkook — Standing Next to You

Key — Pleasure Shop

Taemin — Guilty

Taeyong — Tap

Best Dance Performance Female (Group)

G-Idle — Super Lady

Aespa — Supernova

Illit — Magnetic

IVE — Baddie

Le Sserafim — Easy

Newjeans — How Sweet

Best Dance Performance Male (Group)

NCT 127 — Fact Check

Riize — Love 119

Seventeen — God of Music

Stray Kids — Lalalala

Enhypen — Sweet Venom

TWS — Plot Twist

Artists nominated for the artist categories will be automatically nominated for the Artist of the Year category and that also goes for nominated songs in any category being entered for Song of the Year.

As for Album of the Year, only albums with sales of at least 1 million copies will qualify, namely:Aespa – ArmageddonAteez– The World Ep.Fin : WillBaekhyun – Hello, WorldEnhypen – Romance : UntoldG-Idle – 2IVE – I’ve MineJungkook – GoldenLe Sserafim – EasyNCT 127 – Fact CheckNCT Dream– Dream()ScapeRiize – RiizingSeventeen – Seventeenth HeavenStray Kids – 樂-Star (Rock-Star)Twice – With YOU-thTXT – The Name Chapter: FreefallZerobaseone – Melting Point

Watch the nomination playlist below: