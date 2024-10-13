SEOUL, Oct 13 — Park Wonbin of Kpop boyband Riize has appealed to fans of the group, known as Briize, to support the seven-piece act despite dissatisfaction over the return of suspended member Hong Seung-han.

Earlier today, the idol addressed fans on the Weverse platform explaining that the decision was made between members of the group, management and Seunghan himself.

"Briize! I’m not sure where to begin... but I’ll gather the courage to say what I want to share with you.

"Even as I write this, I’m thinking about what BRIIZE will feel when they see it. I’m being careful, and I’m worried. But I feel that if we, the members, don’t say anything or don’t share our thoughts, it will only lead to more confusion and difficulty for everyone. So, I’ve organized the conversations I’ve had with the members and am writing this message."

He said he understood fans had questioned whether Seunghan would return, which they couldn't answer prior.

"I completely understand those thoughts.

We’ve also had many long discussions with Seunghan and the company. The members thought about it deeply, again and again, and I hope you can understand just how much we’ve been contemplating this decision.

"We’ve always wanted to make all Briize happy, and we feel sorry that we couldn’t. I know this message may not completely ease your worries, but I hope it can at least bring a little comfort to your confused hearts," Wonbin added.

Saying the group would not exist without the fandom, he pleaded for their continued support.

"So, if you can continue to support us and keep looking at us kindly, that would give us so much strength.

"I promise that we’ll keep working hard to make RIIZE a group that BRIIZE can always be proud of."

It was announced earlier this week that Seunghan would make a return to the group’s activities beginning November after his indefinite hiatus due to a personal controversy.

Riize's agency SM Entertainment had announced Seunghan's suspension in November, due to an August 2023 leak of private, pre-Riize photos and videos that showed the star kissing an unidentified woman in a bed and smoking a cigarette.

Seunghan’s upcoming return has been met with mixed reactions from fans, with some encouraging a boycott of the group and even sending funeral wreaths to the SM Entertainment building in protest.