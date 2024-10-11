KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 - It may be panned by critics and flopping at the box-office, but Joker: Folie À Deux mustered up enough strength to muscle to the top of the local box-office.

It edged out the action-packed High Forces and horror flick Thaghut despite it all.

If that's enough to convince you that the sequel is worth watching, fret not.

Check out our weekly Malay Mail Top 10 and find something else to catch on the big or small screen, or opt for some good music or books to kick back and relax this weekend.

Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International) (October 3 to October 6)

Joker: Folie À Deux

High Forces

Thaghut

The Wild Robot

Transformers One

Kang Mak

Takluk: Lahad Datu

Meiyazhagan

Pusaka

Plave Fan Concert 'Hello, Asterum!' Encore: Live Viewing

Source: Cinema.com and GSC

Top 10 streaming on Netflix and Viu (September 30 to October 6)

Netflix (Top 10 TV)

TV Series

Gyeongseong Creature: Season 2

Culinary Class Wars: Season 1

Love Next Door: Limited Series

Mr. Hiiragi’s Homeroom: Season 1

Mechamato The Animated Series: Season 3

The Amazing Digital Circus: Season 1

Gyeongseong Creature: Season 1

Nobody Wants This: Season 1

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

CoComelon: Season 11

Source: Netflix Top 10

Viu (Top 10 shows)

Andartu Kosmopolitan

Running Man (2024)

What Comes After Love

Good Partner

The Secret

Cinderella at 2 AM

Perfect Family

Nafsu

Queen Woo

Only for Love

Source: Viu Frontpage and Instagram

Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (October 2 to October 9)

Lady Gaga - Die With A Smile (w/ Bruno Mars)

Billie Eilish - BIRDS OF A FEATHER

Insomniacks - Reminisensi

Jimin - Who

Billie Eilish - WILDFLOWER

Ernie Zakri - Masing Masing (w/ Ade Govinda)

Bernadya - Untungnya, Hidup Harus Tetap Berjalan

Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso

Ariana Grande - we can't be friends (wait for your love)

The Weeknd - One Of The Girls (w/ JENNIE, Lily-Rose Depp)

Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (October 2 to October 9)

Mahalini - Sampai Menutup Mata

Aina Abdul, Fabio Asher - Cinta Tak Pernah Tepat Waktu

Ernie Zakri - Masing Masing (w/ Ade Govinda)

Zizan Razak, SonaOne - Chentaku (feat. SonaOne)

Rio Clappy - Bunga Abadi

Sarah Suhairi, Alfie Zumi - SAH

Lyodra, Yovie Widianto - Terlalu Cinta

Amir Jahari - Hasrat (OST Imaginur)

Anggis Devaki - Kisah Tanpa Dirimu

Aziz Harun - Janji

Source: kworb.net and Spotify

Top 10 books of the week (September 27 to October 3)

Fiction

Intermezzo by Sally Rooney (Farrar, Straus and Giroux)

Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa (HarperCollins)

As Long as the Lemon Trees Grow by Zoulfa Katouh (Bloomsbury)

Percy Jackson and the Olympians #07: Wrath of the Triple Goddess by Rick Riordan (Disney Hyperion)

Yeonnam-dong's Smiley Laundromat by Kim Jiyun (MacLehose Press)

Lyrics & You by Nuruljannah Usop (Manes Wordworks)

More Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa (HarperCollins)

Welcome to the Hyunam-dong Bookshop by Hwang Bo-reum (Simon & Schuster UK)

The Hysterical Girls of St. Bernadette’s by Hanna Alkaf ?(Salaam Reads / Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

The Blanket Cats by Kiyoshi Shigematsu (Quercus Books)

Non-Fiction

The Siege Within by Leslie Lopez (PRH Sea)

Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery)

Nexus by Yuval Noah Harari (Random House)

Surrounded by Idiots by Thomas Erikson (?St. Martin's Essentials)

Once Upon a Miao 4: My School Holidays by Jian Goh & Cheeming Boey (Goh Kheng Swee & Boey Chee Ming)

Living the Asian Century by Kishore Mahbubani (PublicAffairs)

I Want to Die but I Still Want to Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Sehee (Bloomsbury UK)

A Doctor in the House by Mahathir Mohamad (MPH Group Publishing)

Burnout by Mizi Wahid (Crescent news)

Mutiara Minda (Malay Novels)

Thariq Ridzuwan Commando's: His Treasure by Hudanajwa (idea kreatif)

Bayang Sofea by Teme Abdullah (Iman Publication)

Yes! Captain Zul Aaryan by Wnfhanna (idea kreatif)

Siapa Sangka Terjatuh Cinta by Violetfasha (Iman Publication)

His Code Name: Alpha by Elyshakaman (idea kreatif)

Introvert (New Cover) by Abstrakim (Buku Fixi)

Badi by Hafizuddin Ghazali (Buku Fixi)

Chef's Cuisine by Effalee (Manes wordworks)

Selamat Datang ke Kedai Buku Hyunam-dong by Hwang Bo-reum (K-Lit Plus)

Lelaki Astatine by Anjell (karyaseni)

Source: MPH