SEOUL, Oct 9 — K-pop girl group Aespa has dropped four solo tracks, one for each member today as part of a special digital single titled SYNK : Parallel Line-Special Digital Single

The previously unreleased tracks were performed during their recent SYNK: Parallel Line world tour

Each track was released without an MV and the audio has yet to be uploaded to YouTube but is already available on major music streaming sites including YouTube Music (paid subscribers only).

The tracklist is as follows:

Up (Karina solo)

Dopamine (Giselle solo)

Bored (Ningning solo)

Spark (Winter solo)

While the tracks do not have individual MVs, Karina performed Up as part of a special short, which you can watch below. The song itself has proven fairly popular with many idols covering the dance on TikTok.

Aespa is also due to drop their latest comeback Whiplah with six tracks on October 21.

Check out the teaser trailer below: