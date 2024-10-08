KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — Rapper Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori have reportedly split up and are planning to file for divorce.

The 47-year-old ex-husband of Kim Kardashian has been telling friends he is done with Censori, wants to be single and spend time in Japan.

No reasons have been revealed — with the last time the couple were spotted together on September 20 shopping in Tokyo, reported TMZ.

In recent months, Censori has been pictured spending more time with her family, with her parents flying from Melbourne to China last month to support their daughter at Kanye's Vultures 2 listening party.

Her father Leo, mother Alexandra and younger sister Angelina made the trip after claims that he reportedly wanted to confront the Jesus Walks rapper about her near-naked outfits earlier this year, which he considered as turning his family into a ‘trashy commodity’.

Censori's family have been said to have expressed their concerns since she tied the knot with Kanye in December 2022.

They wed just one month after his divorce was finalised from Kim Kardashian, whom he shared four children with.

Some of her loved ones even reportedly staged an intervention with Bianca over Kanye's alleged ‘controlling ways’.

In February, a source revealed to Daily Mail that the SKIMS founder had asked Kanye to have his wife cover up when around their children.

“Kim instructed Kanye to never let Bianca dress like that around their kids. She is truly surprised that Kanye would let his wife leave the house like that.”

The insider added: “Kanye did the same thing he is doing with Bianca to Kim throughout their marriage. The difference is that when Kanye dressed Kim, he was respected as a person – as an artist.

“Unfortunately, Kim knows what Bianca is going through – but she feels Bianca should have known what she was getting into.”