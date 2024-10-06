KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — Musician, singer and actor has cancelled the remaining dates on his Childish Gambino tour after scheduling surgery for an undisclosed “ailment”.

The American actor, rapper and singer was due to head to the UK in November and early December to perform in Manchester, Glasgow, London and Birmingham, as well as Dublin in Ireland after completing his stateside dates.

The star was also initially scheduled to head to New Zealand and Australia in January and February of 2025.

The 41-year-old took to X yesterday to announce the news.

After my show in New Orleans, I went to the hospital in Houston to make sure of an ailment that had become apparent. After being assesed, it became clear i would not perform that night, and after more tests, i could not perform the rest of the US tour in the time asked. As of now... — donald (@donaldglover) October 4, 2024

“After my show in New Orleans, I went to the hospital in Houston to make sure of an ailment that had become apparent. After being assessed, it became clear I would not perform that night, and after more tests, I could not perform the rest of the US tour in the time asked. As of now, I have surgery scheduled and need time out to heal.

“With that said, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of the North American tour and the UK and European dates. I want nothing more than to bring this show to the fans and perform. Until then, thanks for love, privacy, and support.”

Glover, who has won five Grammy awards, retired his Childish Gambino alter ego in July after releasing his final album, Bando Stone & the New World.

The tour was to be Glover’s final farewell to Childish Gambino.