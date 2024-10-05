CHENNAI, Oct 5 — Actor Rajinikanth took to social media platform X to thank well-wishers in his first statement after he was discharged on Thursday evening after a brief hospitalisation.

Rajinikanth posted a note in Tamil that roughly translates to, “To all my political friends who wished me a speedy recovery, to all my film fraternity friends, to all my well-wishers, the press and media, my sincere thanks to you all.

“And to the fans who have made me, who keep me alive and love me immeasurably, praying for my well-being. I express my sincere gratitude to you all.”

In several other posts, he thanks Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin, Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu and Governor TN Ravi, for inquiring about his health and sending their best wishes.

He wrote also replied to ellow veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan.

Thank you @SrBachchan ji for your love and showing such warm concern towards me ...truly touched October 4, 2024

Rajinikanth was admitted to Apollo Hospital on September 30 for swelling in the main blood vessel which was treated by a non-surgical, transcatheter method.

The star had a a stent placed in the aorta, sealing off the swelling through an endovascular repair procedure.

Rajinikanth stars in TJ Gnanavel’s Vettaiyan, which will be released in theatres on October 10. The film also stars Amitabh in the lead role.

He will also shoot for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie.