KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 —Former Hong Kong actress Amy Yip made her first visit to Malaysia on last week on a trip to Penang — for the opening of her boutique hotel.

Yip said her October 25 trip was her first business venture in the country — and most likely not her last — with plans to open three more in the state.

Now that the 58-year-old, famous for her roles in Category III films has vested interests here, she will definitely be visiting Malaysia a little more often.

Due to her fear of flying as a result of a past incident, Yip revealed that she hadn’t taken a flight in nearly 20 years.

She said many friends had invited to visit Malaysia from way back, but going through a No.10 hurricane signal while aboard a plane to Taiwan left her traumatised — after it circled in the sky for an unable due to being unable to land, before deciding to turn back due to lack of fuel.

And like every first-time visitor to Malaysia — Yip embarked on her gastronomic discovery of the country.

Not like she's a stranger to local delights.

Like to the durian (which she would ask her friends to ship to her in Hong Kong), and the empurau fish (touted as the most expensive freshwater fish in Malaysia, fetching up to RM1,800 per kg which she also had delivered for a dinner party in Hong Kong).

The retired actress jokingly said she had gained 10 pounds (4.5 kilogrammes) from her trip here, reported The Star.

Meanwhile, she said that friends have also urged her to find love in Malaysia — and not of the gastronomic variety.

Yip also listed “chemistry” as the most important factor when looking for a partner.

“They should also treat me well. Ideally, they should be able to take care of me instead of me having to take care of them.”