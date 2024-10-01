CHENNAI, Oct 1 — Indian screen legend Rajinikanth has successfully undergone an elective procedure at a private hospital where a stent was placed near his lower abdominal area.

The procedure was carried out by a team of three specialists without a hitch, and the actor is reportedly in stable condition and will be kept under observation for another two or three days to recuperate before he can be discharged.

The actor was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai yesterday night after experiencing stomach pain, reported News18.

Known affectionately as “Thalaivar,” the star has entertained audiences for decades with films like Baasha (1995), Sivaji (2007) and Jailer (2023).

More recently, Rajinikanth wowed fans at the audio launch of his highly anticipated action filmVettaiyan which is set for release on October 10.

The film marks the 73-year-old's 170th film.

Over the past few weeks, the actor had been shooting for Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.