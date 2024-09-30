KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — Internet personality and adult film star Rae Lil Black stopped by Malaysia for a visit and got her fans rather excited.

The reason was rather wholesome — she shared video showing herself visiting Dataran Merdeka while donning a headscarf.

In a video captioned: “Hello Kuala Lumpur”, Rae can be seen wearing a headscarf and fairly modest clothing, a black loose long-sleeved blouse and comfortable-looking green satiny pants.

She also had time to stop for a meal of local favourite, nasi kandar.

It wasn't all cheer — Rae said that she had stalkers in the city, with one person even grabbing her.

Last night people stalked me on the street, one grabbed me even. I thought kuala lumpur is a safe city, but It’s actually very funny I thought so — Rae Lil Black เร (@Raelilblack) September 29, 2024

Malaysians were quick to apologise for the incident.

While Rae might be more known for being an adult video actress, the Japanese influencer recently moved to Thailand and started getting into muay thai seriously.

She has also stated that she does not wish to be pigeonholed as just an adult film actress.