LONDON, Sept 27 — NME has unveiled the cities that Britpop legends Oasis will be visiting on their highly anticipated 2025 reunion tour.

Stirring up a whirlwind of nostalgia with their long-awaited comeback announcement last month, Liam and Noel Gallagher promised an electrifying series of gigs across the UK and Ireland.

While these will be their only shows in Europe, the brothers are eyeing worldwide domination, with tours set for the US, South America, Asia, and Australia, as revealed by a source to NME.

The official announcement, expected next week, will include details on venues, dates, and ticket sales, but excitement is already building around the Live ‘25 tour.

Here’s the list of cities NME has revealed: