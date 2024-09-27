SEOUL, Sept 27 — Several legendary K-pop groups are making highly anticipated comebacks after years away from the spotlight.

The Korea Herald points out one standout example is 2NE1, the iconic girl group from YG Entertainment, which is generating excitement with their reunion after an eight-year hiatus.

To celebrate their 15th anniversary, 2NE1 will hold the “2024 2NE1 Concert: Welcome Back in Seoul” from October 4-6 at Olympic Hall in Olympic Park, marking their first full-group performance in a decade.

“2NE1 was hugely popular, and it’s significant that they’re reuniting with YG Entertainment. While today may be seen as K-pop’s commercial peak, the true golden age of K-pop, when it gained immense popularity and love, was in the early 2000s,” pop culture critic Kim Do-heon told the South Korean English daily.

Music insiders have said that the resurgence of retro pop have attributed this revival, sparking fans’ desire to see their favourite idols together once again.

The Korea Herald said an official from one of Korea’s top three entertainment companies highlighted the cyclical nature of music trends, including the global revival of retro pop, as evidenced by reunions of bands like Linkin Park and Oasis.

“Music trends come and go. As retro pop comes back, we’re seeing not only cover songs but also reunions of the original artists,” the official told the paper.

Another example is JYJ, a boy band helmed by three former members of TVXQ. Two of the three members of JYJ, Kim Jae-joong and Kim Jun-su, are reuniting after five years to celebrate their 20th debut anniversary.

Their concert, titled “JX 2024 Concert Identity in Seoul”, will take place from November 8-10 at the KSPO Dome in Seoul, marking JYJ’s first concert in a decade and their first group activity since 2015, although this time round, they will be going with the name JX.

Kim Jae-joong and Kim Jun-su, are reuniting after five years to celebrate their 20th debut anniversary. — Picture via Instagram/jj_1986_jj

Also set to reunite after nearly four years apart is GFriend, who debuted a decade ago.

Fans have responded enthusiastically, as the group made a significant impact with hits like Rough, Navillera, and Time for the Moon Night.

Following their split, members Eunha, SinB, and Umji re-debuted as part of the group VIVIZ and remain active in the music scene.

According to their former label, Source Music, the group will reunite with their fans to celebrate their 10th debut anniversary.

“This project was made possible by the members' desire to give ‘Buddy’ (GFriend’s fandom) cherished memories,” the label said.

GFriend will reunite with their fans to celebrate their 10th debut anniversary. — Picture via Twitter/GFriend official

“Ultimately, it’s about fans wanting them back. Sometimes, past grudges or contract issues are resolved, allowing the group to reunite,” said Kim, the critic.

He also shared with the paper that the longevity of K-pop idols has increased in recent years, facilitating the return of once-great groups.

“Many groups used to disband after seven years, but now more artists are continuing their activities much longer. Their influence and recognition remain strong,” he was quoted as saying.

Another industry insider describes this trend as part of a larger cultural revitalisation, emphasising that successful reunions require proper timing and management. While fans yearn for full group comebacks, effective coordination is essential.