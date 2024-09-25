LOS ANGELES, Sept 25 — Linkin Park fans are in for a treat this month.

Fresh off the announcement of its return with a refreshed line-up, a new album and world tour, the rap-metal and alternative rock band just released a new song “Heavy is the Crown” merely weeks after “The Emptiness Machine” was released.

The new song was released last night, and will serve as the anthem for the esports tournament 2024 League of Legends (LoL) World Championship — also known as Worlds 2024 — which starts in Riot Games Arena, Berlin, Germany today.

It has been viewed over 500,000 times at the time of writing, and around 100,000 of fans were waiting for the video’s premier on the League of Legends YouTube channel — showing that the band has not lost its popularity amid backlash from some in the public against new vocalist Emily Armstrong over unverified Scientology claims.

The music video showed an animated version of the band playing in what seems to be a palace, amid a clash between several LoL players. According to LoL publisher Riot Games, pro player Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok was shown as a newly crowned king as he battles a legion of aspiring rulers who arrive at his doorstep.

These included players from these teams:

T1 : Faker, Keria, Gumayusi, Zeus, Oner

: Faker, Keria, Gumayusi, Zeus, Oner G2: Caps

Caps Flyquest: Massu

Massu Red Canids: Brance

Brance BLG: Bin

Bin GenG: Chovy

The song will also be included in the band’s next album “From Zero”, due November 15.

LoL had previously collaborated Imagine Dragons, Lil Nas X, and formed the virtual group K/DA with K-pop girl band (G)I-dle’s members Miyeon and Soyeon, alongside Madison Beer and Jaira Burn.