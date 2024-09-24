SEOUL, Sept 24 — GFriend fans, rejoice. The K-pop girl group will be reuniting in January 2025 to celebrate their 10th debut anniversary.

Source Music, their former agency, confirmed in a statement that the members would be involved in a special project.

The agency said in a statement: “In January of next year, GFRIEND plans to greet fans with a project to celebrate their 10th debut anniversary. The members’ wishes to gift a precious memory to BUDDY (GFRIEND’s official fan club) came together to successfully realize this project. Please show lots of anticipation and support.”

GFriend was signed to Source Music, which was then acquired by HYBE before disbanding in 2021.

The group debuted in January 2015, releasing hits such as Rough, Me gustas tu and Glass Bead among others.