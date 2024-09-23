Melbourne, Sept 23 — Pop singer Katy Perry and the Australian Football League (AFL) have finally agreed on the choice of songs to be performed by the star for her show at the Grand Final.

After the AFL secured the 39-year-old as its headline pre-game entertainment act in July to positive response, news reports emerged that the AFL had made a request for the singer to perform only recognised hits from her back catalogue.

Perry’s representatives reportedly disagreed and insisted on her performing two new songs from her comeback album 143.

Both two camps have now reached an agreement for Perry to play just one new song, reported new.com.au.

Rock legends Kiss performed only three classic hits during the group’s 14-minute performance last year, while Robbie Williams in 2022 did manage to squeeze in one of his more recent songs as part of his set list for the performance that reportedly cost AUD$1 million (RM2.86 million) for the solo performance.

Earlier, Perry had celebrated the chance to be there for the AFL Grand Final saying, “I’m so excited to be back in Australia and back at the mighty MCG to perform in front of 100,000 of the best and loudest fans in the world at this year’s Toyota AFL Grand Final.

”See you in September Oi Oi Oi!”