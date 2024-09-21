SEOUL, September 21 — The KBS Music Bank concert abroad scheduled for next month at Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, has been abruptly canceled by Spanish football club Real Madrid.

A statement released on Thursday by the production team, demanded an official apology and explanation from Real Madrid CF, expressing its deep frustration over the sudden cancellation of the Madrid date.

“We deeply regret Real Madrid's unilateral decision to cancel the concert. We cannot accept the club's arbitrary decision, made unfairly without any prior discussion,” the statement said.

The concert, Music Bank in Madrid, was scheduled to be held at the Spanish club’s home stadium on October 12, featuring a lineup of eight Kpop acts which include Enhypen, aespa, BoyNextDoor, Riize, Nmixx, Mamamoo+ and P1Harmony, reported Korea Herald.

Some of 33,000 fans from 87 countries have reportedly purchased tickets for the event.

On September 13, Real Madrid had announced through its official website and Spanish media that it had “provisionally decided to reschedule its events and concerts at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

“This decision is part of a series of measures that the club has been implementing to ensure strict compliance with current municipal regulations during concerts.”

While the club said new dates will be soon be announced for concerts by Dellafuente, Aitana and Lola Indigo that were originally scheduled to take place November, December and March 2025 respectively, it said Music Bank in Madrid scheduled for October 12 was canceled.

The Music Bank production team stated that, “Real Madrid had not made any official requests or discussions with the organisers regarding the concert's cancellation” adding that despite the announcement being made six days ago, no official explanation or apology has been extended by the club and the situation is “extremely shocking and incomprehensible.”

The team demanded that the club take “ethical and financial responsibility for the damages arising from the cancelation of the concert to Kpop fans and artists who have invested a considerable amount of time and money to attend the concert.”

It said that even if the concert was to go on, both parties should “make every effort to not disappoint Kpop fans,” including adjusting performance timing and minimising noise.