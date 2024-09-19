SEOUL, Sept 19 —The conflict between South Korean entertainment company HYBE and former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin has spread to the fandoms.

At least part of BTS' fanbase known as ARMY has expressed its opposition to Hee-jin's potential return.

A collective released a statement on X on Monday, expressing its stance against Min’s return as CEO of ADOR CEO, a subsidiary of HYBE, reported Korea Herald.

“We remain cognizant of the previous CEO’s action against BTS during their military enlistment, her consultations with a shaman intending harm against BTS, and her strategies to manipulate the Korean media against both BTS and the Army.

“We urge former CEO Min Hee-jin to stop using artists and fandoms as shields to spread her agenda and lies through the media.”

The statement was issued by a collective claiming to represen BTS' fandom. — Image via Twitter/BTS Army Community

BTS member Jungkook had waded in the controversy recently posting cryptic messages on his dog's official account on Instagram like “Artists are not guilty” with heart emojis representing members of NewJeans as well as, “Don’t use them.”

HYBE ambiguously 'supported' the statement of its artist, declaring the statement “...was made to stress that young artists should not be dragged into dispute or used as shields in any conflict.”

NewJeans on a live broadcast on September 11 broke their silence over kerfuffle, demanding HYBE reinstate Min as CEO by September 25.

It's fanbase, known as Bunnies, repeatedly sent letters to HYBE, urging the company to guarantee Min's position.

“The dismissal of former CEO Min Hee-jin, in defiance of the court’s ruling, is an abuse of power by HYBE, causing delays in the production of NewJeans’ upcoming album and world tour preparations,” it stated in an open letter.

“The formula behind NewJeans’ success cannot be achieved by separating management from production. The group needs long-term strategic insight into its branding, and there are concerns that the change in leadership will damage NewJeans’ distinct musical style.”

The conflict began in April when HYBE accused Min of attempting to take control of ADOR and separate it from the company as well as take NewJeans along with her.

Min has in turn denied the allegations and criticised HYBE for allegedly favouring other artists over NewJeans.

She was dismissed from her role as CEO on August 27, as HYBE cited the company's principle of separating management from production as the reason for the decision.

HYBE chief HR officer, Kim Ju-young, was appoint as the the new CEO and HYBE announced that Min would continue her role as producer of NewJeans in her two remaining months under contract with ADOR, which she rejected, citing problematic clauses in her contract.

On Friday, Min filed for an injunction seeking reinstatement as a director at ADOR after her term ends on November 2.