KUALA LUMPUR, September 17 — Legendary rock band Search will be rocking the indoor Mega Star Arena KL this Saturday.

Scheduled for September 21, the show will not only have the band taking center-stage again to perform evergreen fan favourites — the veteran rockers will also be backed by an orchestra, which Search Symphonic Live in Kuala Lumpur organisers Persatuan Rekreasi Global Malaysia (PRGM) said is a huge success on its own.

Search will have frontman Amy on the mic, accompanied by guitarists Man Kidal and Hillary Ang as well and Nasir Daud on bass.

They will be joined by a 26-piece orchestra led by Datuk Mokhzani Ismail.

“Although we have played Pawana, Isabella and Fantasia Bulan Madu thousands of times now, we ignore the fact that these songs are nostalgic for our ‘senior listeners’ and it is the perfect introduction to the golden days of the rock era to our new listeners.

“This time around, the rendition of these songs will be further improved by us performing alongside the orchestra which will make the Search Symphonic Live in Kuala Lumpur one of our best shows ever,” said Amy.

Tickets for Search Symphonic Live in Kuala Lumpur are still available with tickets starting from RM168 to RM468.

For more ticketing information, click here.