LOS ANGELES, Sept 16 — The Emmy Awards kicked off in Los Angeles on Sunday, where historical epic Shogun — a tale of warring dynasties in feudal Japan — is poised to break all-time records at television’s equivalent of the Oscars.

“We haven’t even given out a single award tonight, and yet Shogun has already made Emmy history,” noted Daniel Levy, co-hosting with his father Eugene, in their opening segment.

Shogun is already the most honoured single season of any show in Emmys history, having accrued 14 gongs in minor categories at a separate gala last weekend.

The FX series is hotly tipped to become the first ever non-English-language winner of the award for best drama — the most prestigious prize at Sunday’s ceremony honouring the best of the small screen.

The show’s cast could also win big with a host of other nominations, including for veteran leading man Hiroyuki Sanada, and co-lead Anna Sawai.

“It’s an amazing experience for me,” Sanada told People magazine on the red carpet when asked about the show’s whirlwind success.

This is the second Emmys gala this year, after crippling twin strikes in Hollywood last year bumped the 2023 ceremony to January.

The show kicked off with its father-and-son hosts poking fun at the ongoing struggles of US broadcast television, dubbing the Emmys “TV’s biggest night for honouring movie stars on streaming services”.

In the comedy categories, Ebon Moss-Bachrach took an early prize for best supporting actor in The Bear.

The dark satire set in a Chicago restaurant look primed for more Emmys glory, with its foodie chef Jeremy Allen White and co-star Liza Colon-Zayas also picking up prizes.

The show’s intense debut season dominated the last Emmys, and its even more acclaimed and ambitious second season is up for awards this time around.

Eugene Levy poked fun at criticism over whether the show is really a comedy, insisting: “In the true spirit of The Bear, we will not be making any jokes.”

HBO’s Hacks is expected to limit the rampage by The Bear, with Jean Smart looking like a frontrunner for her role as a diva comedienne.

Baby Reindeer

One of Sunday’s other favourites is Netflix’s word-of-mouth smash Baby Reindeer, based on a relatively unknown Scottish comedian’s harrowing one-man show about sexual abuse.

Part of the attention stemmed from the show’s claim to be “a true story” — an insistence that earned the streamer a US$170 million lawsuit from a British woman who claims she was the inspiration for its obsessive and violent stalker.

Pundits predict Emmy voters will choose Baby Reindeer as best limited series, while its creator Richard Gadd goes head-to-head with Andrew Scott (Ripley) and Jon Hamm (Fargo) for best actor honours.

The limited series section, for shows that end in a single season, always draws A-list Hollywood stars, and this year is no exception.

Jodie Foster is a best actress favourite for her turn as an Alaskan cop in True Detective: Night Country, up against fellow Oscar winner Brie Larson, as a pioneering female chemist in Lessons in Chemistry.

Shogun

But all eyes will be on Shogun, an epic based on James Clavell’s historical fiction, which led the nominations with 25 overall.

Though produced by Disney-owned FX, and shot in Canada, it features a primarily Japanese cast and subtitles, making it only the second non-English-language show to earn a best drama nomination, after South Korea’s Squid Game two years ago.

With 14 wins in the minor categories, Shogun has already eclipsed the previous record for number of Emmys for a drama in a single season, set by Game of Thrones with 12.

Its biggest rival this year is former drama winner The Crown.

The final season of Netflix’s British royal saga drew a lukewarm response from critics, but Elizabeth Debicki is tipped for best supporting actress as Princess Diana.

Billy Crudup won best supporting actor in a drama for The Morning Show. — AFP