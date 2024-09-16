LOS ANGELES, Sept 16 — If you caught the 2024 Emmy Awards red carpet, you might have done a double-take when a giant banana waltzed by.

Parade reported while most stars were flaunting glamorous gowns and sharp suits, this fruity character really stole the show among the glitz.

Turns out, the person inside the banana suit was Leo Tsao, the Taiwanese American designer who’s also known for their drag persona, Nymphia Wind. Tsao, who recently snagged the crown on season sixteen of RuPaul’s Drag Race, definitely added a fun twist to the Emmys!