KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 16 — Malaysia’s beloved animated series, Mechamato, is back for a third season with a new superhero, Maskmana.

In conjunction with Malaysia Day today, Mechamato Season 3 will be simultaneously released in over 30 Asia Pacific countries, including Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, and New Zealand, via the streaming platform Netflix, and YouTube.

“Mechamato Season 3 will deliver even more exciting action and will surely thrill viewers with the extraordinary pairing of Mechamato and the mysterious new Maskmana,” said Monsta in a statement today.

Monsta (Animonsta Studios) is a character business company and IP enabler with a diverse portfolio of products that cater to both children and families.

The animated series will also be broadcast on several television networks in Asia, such as Astro in Malaysia, RTV in Indonesia, MediaCorp in Singapore, Pops in Vietnam, TrueID in Thailand, and Cartoon Network Asia.

According to Monsta, Mechamato has become a global phenomenon, winning numerous awards and recognitions at both national and international levels, and is currently trending in the top 10 shows on Netflix.

Monsta, renowned for creating popular fictional characters such as BoBoiBoy, Mechamato, Papa Pipi, and Fly With Yaya, has penetrated the global market in over 70 countries through broadcast platforms like Netflix, Cartoon Network, Disney, and Tencent Video. — Bernama