KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — Singer Shila Amzah says she has had to sacrifice time with her family after deciding to return to China for a reality singing competition, Singing With Legends (我們的歌),

The 34-year-old singer whose real name is Nurshahila Amir Amzah said that she will be spending a lot of time in flights commuting between Malaysia and China.

“August, September, and October are busy months.

“From Shanghai, then Wuxi to Malaysia, then Malaysia to Bali, Malaysia to Beijing, to Fujian, and then back again to Malaysia and Shanghai.

“It’s often a week of three to four days of travel flying off for short trips.”

Although she has to be apart from her children, Shila is thankful that her five-year-old son, Seth Uwais understands his mother's decision, and already knows how to make video calls which helps.

She however admitted to Gempak that she often misses her newborn daughter, Rhea Akira.

“That’s why if there’s no need for me to, I don’t leave the house at all just to be with my children.

“That’s the sacrifice I have to make.

“At the end of the day, I do this for my family,” she said.

Singing With Legends, which is in its sixth season, is a 13-episode show, which features both seasoned and new artistes, is currently being filmed in Wuxi and Shanghai.

Shila, who is scheduled to perform this month, won Asian Wave in 2012 and also participated in the I Am A Singer competition in China in 2014.

The singer, who married social media influencer Muhammad Ubaidillah Mohd Zulkefli, or more affectionately known as Ubai in August last year and was blessed with a daughter, Rhea Akira, on May 9.

Her son, Seth Uwais, is from her previous marriage to Haris Edraki in 2018, which ended in February 2022.