KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 — Legendary Kpop girl group 2NE1 have announced more Asian dates for their much-anticipated reunion and comeback tour.

In an Instagram posting on the group's official social media, dates for Hong Kong (December 8) and Singapore (December 21) were announced alongside previous reveals in Manila (November 16) and Jakarta (November 23) for the Welcome Back 2024-25 Asia Tour.

The accompanying image announcing the dates, left two more slots empty, filled in by question marks — that left fans in the region begging for more stopovers, including Malaysia.

Last month, fans were whipped into a frenzy as YG Entertainment confirmed 2NE1's comeback tour which coincides with their 15th anniversary, comprising of a series of shows extending into 2025.

The reunion tour will kick off in Seoul in October followed by shows in Osaka and Tokyo.

2NE1 debuted in 2009 with members Bom, CL, Minzy, and Dara and quickly positioned themselves as one of the most successful South Korean girl groups and one of the leading figures of the Korean wave.

Their self-titled debut EP featured with the chart-topping hits Fire and I Don’t Carem with the latter winning the MAMA Award for Song of the Year, making them the first group to receive a daesang (grand prize) in the same year of their debut.

The group continued to be active over the years.

Their final studio album Crush became the first album from a Korean artist to land in the top 100 of the US Billboard charts.

The group came to a halt when Minzy announced her departure in 2016 with the group disbanding shortly after, but not before the release of one final song Goodbye in January 2017.

The group briefly reunited in April 2022 to perform for the first time at Coachella.