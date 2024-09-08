LONDON, Sept 8 — Oasis's debut album Definitely, Maybe returned to the top of the UK charts on Friday 30 years after its release, amid fan excitement over the British band's reunion concerts next year.

Definitely, Maybe went straight to No.1 when it came out in 1994, and the record went back to the top spot, boosted by the release of a 30th anniversary deluxe edition.

The Official Charts Company said Definitely, Maybe enjoyed a “408% week-on-week uplift” and topped the vinyl albums charts, with more than half of its weekly total coming from vinyl sales.

Oasis also took the No. 3 and 4 spots in the albums chart with compilation album Time Flies... (1994-2009) and 1996 record (What’s The Story) Morning Glory?.

Oasis, who last topped the UK album chart in 2010, announced two extra concert dates on Wednesday for their comeback tour due to huge demand from fans desperate to see the band live for the first time in 15 years.

The band split in 2009 when lead guitarist and main songwriter Noel Gallagher said he could no longer work with singer Liam, his brother, after numerous public spats.

Thousands of fans queued for hours online last Saturday to get their hands on tickets for the summer shows in Britain and Ireland, only to find that prices had jumped in a "dynamic pricing" scheme.

Many thought they would pay the advertised rate of 148.50 pounds (RM844) but ended up paying more than double at 355.20 pounds (RM2,019).

Britain's competition watchdog on Thursday launched an investigation into Ticketmaster over the sale of the tickets and whether it may have breached consumer protection law.

At Thursday's Mercury Prize music awards in London, the ‘dynamic pricing’ was a hot topic.

“(I) love Oasis.... (I) hate dynamic pricing,” Irish singer-songwriter CMAT told Reuters. “No one should be priced out of live music.”

British-Liberian singer-songwriter Cat Burns said she hoped change would come from the furore. “There's been a few situations where this has happened so I think this might be the straw that breaks the camel's back.” — REUTERS