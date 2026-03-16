KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — The government will hold talks with Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) today to review the rising cost of flights and the safety of Malaysian haj pilgrims this year, following the conflict in West Asia.

The Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Dr Zulkifli Hasan, said the talks will also involve a special committee previously set up by TH to assess all implications, including costs, pricing, and safety.

“Yesterday, I mentioned that Tabung Haji had already set up a special committee to investigate this matter. Today, I will meet with them. Insya-Allah, Tabung Haji has done the necessary calculations, and we will ensure the best for our haj pilgrims,” he said.

He made the remarks after launching the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council’s (MAIWP) Rahmah Madani Ramadan 2026/1447H shopping programme for Raya clothes and essentials today.

He added that the issue will also be referred to the Cabinet special committee to secure the best possible outcome for Malaysian pilgrims.

Commenting on Malaysia’s haj quota, Zulkifli said it remains unchanged, as set by the Malaysian and Saudi Arabian governments.

“Therefore, the public is encouraged to check with us or Tabung Haji, and we will keep them updated as developments unfold,” he said.

On Saturday, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said TH is negotiating with airlines to ensure flight ticket costs for Malaysian haj pilgrims are not affected by global fuel price uncertainties caused by geopolitical tensions in West Asia. — Bernama