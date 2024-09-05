SEOUL, Sept 5 — BTS is once again proving their global dominance as their 2018 smash hit Idol has surpassed 1.3 billion views on YouTube.

According to Yonhap, the group’s agency said the video hit the milestone at about 8am yesterday. It is now the band’s fifth music video with more than 1.3 billion views, as reported by BigHit Music.

Idol is the standout track from Love Yourself: Answer, the revamped edition of BTS’s third studio album, Love Yourself: Tear, which dropped in August 2018.

With this latest achievement, BTS now boasts 39 music videos, including Idol, each amassing over 100 million views, according to their agency.

If you want to help contribute to the numbers, listen to Idol here: