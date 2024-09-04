KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 — The film Gold, inspired by the life story of national paralympic badminton champion Cheah Liek Hou, will be rescreened at selected Golden Screen Cinemas for a limited time starting this Thursday (Sept 5).

The rescreening is to celebrate Cheah’s achievement of winning Malaysia’s first gold medal at the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games yesterday. The movie was first released on July 11 this year.

Gold executive producer and head of Astro Shaw Raja Jastina Raja Arshad said Cheah’s victory has brought the nation’s hopes and dreams to the world stage.

“As Malaysians, we are incredibly proud of his extraordinary journey and the spirit he has shown. His dedication should serve as an inspiration to us all.

“We are bringing the film Gold back to selected cinemas to give more Malaysians the opportunity to appreciate the success story of this world champion. Let’s celebrate this victory together,” she said in a statement today.

The movie can also be purchased via Astro channel 480 or On Demand and Astro GO, as well as through streaming application Sooka, at RM16.20 and RM19.50 respectively.

Directed by Adrian Teh, Gold tells the life story of Cheah from his childhood, highlighting his efforts to make a name for himself in the national sports arena despite being diagnosed with a nerve disorder known as Erb’s Palsy. — Bernama