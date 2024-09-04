SEOUL, Sept 4 — A group of NewJeans fans have rallied behind ousted ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin.

Yonhap reported that a group of 1,445 fans of NewJeans wrote an open letter, sharing their concern for the group’s future.

Parent group HYBE had announced Min’s replacement as CEO, but stated she would remain as NewJeans’ producer but Min had refused to sign the contract due to clauses she found contentious and considered it a breach of her contract that guarantees her a five-year term.

The fans in the letter credited Min for her role in NewJeans’ rapid success and that the choice for her replacement, Kim Ju-young, was puzzling as Kim had zero experience with the entertainment industry prior.

Also, the fans are demanding that HYBE follow the shareholder agreement that guaranteed Min’s term, prioritise the NewJeans members’ opinions in major decisions concerning them, as well as take action against those spreading the members’ personal information as well as abusing them online.