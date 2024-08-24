PETALING JAYA, Aug 23 - Alien: Romulus is scaring up the audiences and taking a bite out of the box-office!

And while Deadpool & Wolverine has dominated locally over the past month, the impressive run has now come to an end.

If aliens are not your thing however, fret not.

If you're wondering what to watch, stream, or read this weekend? Malay Mail has put together a list of the Top 10 best local and international films, series, music, and books of the week.

Here is your guide to a fun weekend with Malay Mail's top picks of the week.

Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International) (August 15 to August 18)

Alien: Romulus

Takluk: Lahad Datu

Deadpool & Wolverine

Demonte Colony 2

Thangalaan

A Place Called Silence

Despicable Me 4

Pasar Setan

Trap

Sengkolo: Malam Satu Suro

Source: Cinema.com and GSC

Top 10 streaming on Netflix and Viu (August 12 to August 18)

Netflix (Top 10 TV)

TV Series

Emily in Paris: Season 4

Romance in the House: Limited Series

Lovely Runner

Love Next Door: Limited Series

The Umbrella Academy: Season 4

Miss Night and Day: Limited Series

BoBoiBoy Galaxy: Windara: Season 1

American Murder: Laci Peterson: Season 1

The Influencer: Season 1

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder: Season 1

Source: Netflix Top 10

Viu (Top 10 shows)

Bawah Payung Awan S2

Serendipity’s Embrace

Bawah Payung Awan S1

Good Partner

Girlfriend

Nafsu

The Auditors

Melakar Langit Bersama Bintang

Running Man (2024)

Perfect Family

Source: Viu Frontpage and Instagram

Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (August 14 to August 21)

Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather

Lady Gaga - Die With A Smile (w/ Bruno Mars)

Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso

Jimin - Who

Sabrina Carpenter - Please Please Please

Ernie Zakri - Masing Masing (w/ Ade Govinda)

Ariana Grande - we can't be friends (wait for your love)

NSYNC - Bye Bye Bye

Henry Moodie - drunk text

LISA - New Woman (w/Rosalía)

Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (August 14 to August 21)

Haqiem Rusli - Sangkar Derita

Ernie Zakri - Masing Masing (w/ Ade Govinda)

Zizan Razak, SonaOne - Chentaku (feat. SonaOne)

Sarah Suhairi, Alfie Zumi - SAH

Anggis Devaki- Kisah Tanpa Dirimu

Hafiz Suip - Ku Akui

Aziz Harun - Janji

Fimie Don - Salahkan Aku

Amir Jahari - Hasrat (Imaginur OST)

Mahalini - Mati-Matian

Source: kworb.net and Spotify

Top 10 books of the week (August 9 to August 15)

Fiction

Welcome to the Hyunam-dong Bookshop by Hwang Bo-reum (Simon & Schuster UK)

It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa (HarperCollins)

The Fox Wife by Yangsze Choo (Henry Holt and Co)

Revenge in Violent Hues by Nadiah Zakaria (Bookiut)

What You Are Looking For is in the Library by Michiko Aoyama (Harlequin)

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder by Holly Jackson (harpercollins)

A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara (Doubleday)

As Long as the Lemon Trees Grow by Zoulfa Katouh (Bloomsbury Publishing Plc)

The Burnout by Sophie Kinsella (The Dial Press)

Non-Fiction

Surrounded by Idiots by Thomas Erikson (St. Martin's Essentials)

Once Upon a Miao 4: My School Holidays by Jian Goh & Cheeming Boey (Goh Kheng Swee & Boey Chee Ming)

Once Upon a Miao 2 by Jian Goh (Zhang Yimou Publishing)

Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery)

I Want to Die but I Still Want to Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Sehee (Bloomsbury UK)

I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Sehee (Penerbit Haru)

Shattered Hopes by Romen Bose (PRH SEA)

Second Takeoff by Liew Chin Tong (World Scientific)

Stop Overthinking by Nick Trenton (NCTS Inc)

The Art of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli (Harper)

Mutiara Minda (Malay Novels)

Selamat Datang ke Kedai Buku Hyunam-dong by Hwang Bo-reum (Karangkraf)

Yes! Captain Zul Aaryan by Wnfhanna (idea kreatif publication)

Bayang Sofea by Teme Abdullah (Iman Publication)

Thariq Ridzuwan Commando's: His Treasure by Hudanajwa (noura books)

Extrovert by Abstrakim (Karya Bestari)

Perempuan Busana Merah by Ramlee Awang Murshid (Buku Prima)

Lelaki Astatine by Anjell (Karyaseni)

Kafe Purnama Bayu by Haninay (Bookiut)

Mi Veneno 1 by Hudanajwa (idea kreatif publication)

Introvert (New Cover) by Abstrakim (Buku Fixi)

Source: MPH