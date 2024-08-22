PETALING JAYA, Aug 22 — American child model and actress Ella Gross, has officially been introduced as the first member of Meovv, the upcoming girl group from South Korean agency The Black Label.

The 15-year-old American whose full name is Ella McKenzie Gross — born on December 1, 2008 in Los Angeles, California, to a Korean mother and German-American father — first featured on the cover of a magazine at the age of two.

She was signed to L.A. Models and modelled for brands like Zara, H&M, GAP, Fendi, Levi's and Tommy Hilfiger, and debuted on the runway at age nine at the Tokyo Girls Collection A/W 2018 fashion show in Tokyo in front of an audience of 30,000 viewers.

She walked the runways for Tokyo Girls Collection S/S 2019 and 2019 New York Fashion Week before departing from L.A. Models and signing on with The Black Label in July 2018 to manage her modelling career.

She began her acting career with US-based company, Monster Talent Management, which manages the likes of Zendaya and Dylan Minnette, appearing in television series like Star Trek: Picard and Malibu Rescue.

Co-founded in 2015 by Blackpink producer Teddy Park, the label has generated significant excitement around its debut group, expected to be unveiled next month.

Gross is the only member to be announced, with a teaser video from The Black Label suggesting that Meovv will feature five members.

Gross is known in the Kpop community after she joined YG Entertainment’s sub-label, The Black Label, as a trainee at the age of 10 and being close with members of Blackpink.