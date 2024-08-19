KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — Mat Kilau director Syamsul Yusof’s marriage to actress Ira Kazar is apparently over.

Harian Metro reported that the director’s lawyer has confirmed her filed for divorce at the Selangor Syariah Subordinate Court in Gombak Timur at 2pm today.

The reason for the split is cited as a lack of understanding between the two.

No court date has been set yet as the divorce is still in the filing stage.

Syamsul and Ira (birth name Faghirah Fatini Kazaruddin) married in southern Thailand in January 6 of last year, leading to his then-wife Puteri Sarah filing for divorce on June 14 later that year.

Ira received a lot of hate comments for being a penyondol (third party) and has kept a low profile in the past year, with Syamsul, son of veteran actor and director Yusof Haslam also seemingly disappeared from the news.