LOS ANGELES, Aug 18 — The last words of late Friends' actor Matthew Perry's final interaction with his personal assistant Kenneth Iwamasa has been revealed and the star allegedly asked for his third, fatal dose of ketamine, saying “Shoot me up with a big one.”

The final conversation with Iwamasa — one of five people charged in connection to Perry's death—before being injected with his fatal dose of ketamine, was revealed in a plea agreement between Iwamasa and the Department of Justice, reported E! News.

On the day of Perry's Oct. 28 death, Iwamasa injected Perry with a dose of ketamine — a controlled substance known for its dissociative effects — around 8:30 am.

A second dose was administered at 12:45 pm while Perry watched a movie and fourty minutes later, Perry for another injection and to prepare the hot tub, allegedly saying, “Shoot me up with a big one.”

Iwamasa then left to run errands, returning later where he allegedly found Perry dead, face down in the jacuzzi.

The 59-year-old assistant has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute ketamine.

Iwamasa has been Perry's assistant since 1994 and was frequently seen out and about with the Friends actor. He is now facing 15 years behind bars.

Perry had another assistant, Briana Brancato, who worked for the actor for seven years, but left to become a personal trainer a few months before his death.

According to authorities, Iwamasa communicated in code alongside others charged in connection with Perry's death to obtain ketamine.

Five people including two doctors and an alleged drug dealer known as the ‘Ketamine Queen’, have been arrested in connection Perry's death.

Doctors Salvador Plasencia, 42, and Mark Chavez, 54, alleged drug dealers Jasveen ‘Ketamine Queen’ Sangha, 41, and Eric Fleming, 54, and Iwamasa, 59, have all been charged.